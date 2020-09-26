Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is spending quality time with the family in Dubai these days. Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyata Dutt has shared pictures of ‘Happy Family’ on social media. In the photos, Sanjay Dutt is seen with a new look with wife Manyata and children are enjoying. Manyata has shared two pictures on her Insta Story. In the first picture, Sanjay Dutt poses with wife Manyata and daughter Iqra. In the second picture, along with Manyata and Sanjay, their children daughter Iqra and son Shahran are also there.

Prior to this, Manyata wrote a romantic caption by sharing a picture with Sanjay Dutt. Manyata wrote- ‘So you do something that has been given to you. You keep one foot in front of the other and keep going. Let’s go together for life.

See photos of Sanjay Dutt’s Happy Family-

According to the latest media reports, Sanjay Dutt’s third chemotherapy is scheduled to begin on September 30. For this they need to stay in Mumbai. It is believed that he will soon return to Mumbai and get chemotherapy. After Sanjay’s first chemotherapy, Doctor Jalil Parkar told E-Times that it is not yet known how much chemotherapy will be needed. Taking chemotherapy is not so easy and the fight against lung cancer is like another war in his life.

Let us tell you that these days Sanjay Dutt has many projects including films like ‘Shamshera’, ‘KGF 2’, ‘Prithviraj’ and ‘Todabaz’. After shooting lame cancer, he shot ‘Shamshera’ for a few days. Whose photos also went viral on social media.