Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is battling cancer, but he has started taking treatment for it. Recently, Sanjay Dutt has returned to Mumbai from Dubai. On Wednesday, Sanjay Dutt was spotted outside the salon of famous hairstylist Aalim Hakim. A video of this is going viral on social media. The video shows him walking out of the salon after getting a haircut and posing in front of Paparaji and clicking photos.

Meanwhile, moving towards his car, Sanjay Dutt speaks such a thing, which makes everyone laugh. He says, “I am not sick now, don’t write like this.” Hearing this, everyone starts laughing. After this, he sits in his car and leaves.

Apart from this, Alim Hakim has shared a video of Sanjay Dutt on his Instagram account, in which he is seen doing haircuts. Sanjay Dutt says, ‘Hi, I am Sanjay Dutt. It was nice to be back at the salon. I have come for a haircut. If you are watching it, it is a recent mark of my life, but I will beat it. ‘

He added, ‘Alim and I are very old friends. His father used to cut my father’s hair. Hakim Saab was the stylist in ‘Rocky’ and then Alim started cutting my hair. I became their guinea pig. ‘ He then talked about his films. Sanjay Dutt said that I am growing my beard for KGF Chapter 2, I have shaved but I need it for my look in the film, which we are starting in November. I am very happy to be back on set. Tomorrow, I will be dubbing for ‘Shamshera’ which will be quite fun.