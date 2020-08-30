Recently, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s health suddenly deteriorated. Sanjay had trouble breathing, after which he was admitted to the hospital where tests showed that he had lung cancer. After this, it was believed that Sanjay could soon go abroad for treatment, but now reports are coming that he will get his treatment in Mumbai itself.

Fluid accumulating in lungs

It is being told that Sanjay Dutt has lung cancer of the fourth stage. Their condition is quite serious and delays in treatment can cause great harm. Sanjay Dutt is constantly going to the hospital and some reports have told that 1.5 liters of fluid has been extracted from his lungs. In view of Sanjay’s condition, his treatment can be started at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Friend Rahul Mitra told the truth on Sanjay Dutt’s illness

Manyata Dutt also gave health update

Earlier, Manyata Dutt also wrote on social media giving health updates about Sanjay, ‘Everyone who is asking us, I would like to tell them that Sanju will complete his initial treatment in Mumbai. We will plan the journey ahead, with Kovid’s situation improving. Currently, Sanju is under the supervision of our most respected doctors at Kokilaben Hospital. I request everyone with folded hands, do not speculate on the stage of their illness and let the doctors do their work. We will keep updating you all regularly on their progress.