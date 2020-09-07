The villain of Bollywood i.e. Sanjay Dutt has been showing his performance for many years. He worked in many best films in his career so far and got his acting ironed. At the same time, his personal life was more in the headlines than Sanjay Dutt was in the discussion about his films. Everyone is aware of the fact that Sanjay Dutt had a habit of intoxication due to which he has also eaten the air of Rehab Center. But few people know that due to his addiction to this drugs, Sanjay Dutt had to lose his life from many big films.

In the year 1980, Subhash Ghai directed the film ‘Hero’. According to the news, Subhash wanted to take Sanjay in this film. It is said that Subhash Ghai was convinced of Sanjay Dutt’s acting, which is why he signed Sanjay for films ‘Vidhata’ and ‘Hero’. But by then Sanjay was involved in drugs. When Subhash Ghai started shooting for the film ‘Vidhata’, Sanjay used to come late on the sets. Subhash finished the shooting of the film somehow but being upset with Sanjay Dutt’s late arrival, he showed him the way out of the film ‘Hero’.

After Sanjay Dutt, Subhash Ghai signed Jackie Shroff in the film ‘Hero’. In this film, the audience gave a lot of love to Jackie and Jackie became the new star of Bollywood. The songs of the film ‘Hero’ and its story fans still remember.