Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt is battling lame cancer and his first cycle of chemotherapy is completed and the second cycle will start next week. It is likely to start on 8 or 8 September. Sanjay Dutt has completed the first cycle well and the second one is also expected to be good. It is not yet known how many cycles will be required. Getting chemotherapy is not easy. There is another battle against lame cancer in Sanjay Dutt’s life.

Sanjay Dutt opted for treatment in India

Sanjay Dutt had considered going to America for the treatment of lung cancer. It was also said that he took a visa for it but later decided not to go and opted for treatment in a hospital in Mumbai. Currently, nothing can be said about Sanjay Dutt going abroad for treatment. This will depend on the graph of Kovid-19. Last month, Sanjay Dutt was admitted to hospital on breathing problem when he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Sanjay Dutt has adenocarcinoma cancer, dua has ‘Baba’ will return after winning

Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming projects

Sanjay Dutt has a few films like ‘Shamshera’, ‘RRR’ and ‘Prithviraj’ and it is not easy for the makers whose project is not complete in every way. Sanjay Dutt had announced that he is taking a break and it is clear that he will not return to the set until he is fit. Those films have to take some decisions until their producers decide to wait for Sanjay Dutt. This may require him to postpone the release of his film.