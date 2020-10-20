Mahendra Singh Dhoni has the image of the best finishers in the world. However his recent form is not very good. Dhoni, who started his career as an aggressive batsman, later changed his game and also focused on taking single-double. Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has a memorable anecdote attached to it. You will remember Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s early career when he scored 148 against Pakistan and 183 against Sri Lanka. Dhoni’s aggressive style of batting was seen in these innings.Dhoni was identified as an aggressive batsman. Who attacked the ball fiercely and made big shots. Former captain Saurabh Ganguly also said in a chat show that Dhoni later changed his offensive style but initially he used to attack the ball with great force. However, after becoming the captain, Dhoni changed his batting strategy. He became very aware of the shot selection.

Bangar has told an interesting story on this. He told that Dhoni worked to suppress his natural aggressive style. Bangar said that Dhoni used to write his batting notes. Used to write not on paper but on his Thai pad. Bangar told IPL official broadcaster Star Sports, ‘I recently came to know how in the early days of his career when Dhoni was such a big hitter and could easily send the ball out of the ground, he gave a break on his natural game put. He used to write on his Thai pad- 1,2- tic tic and 4, 6- cross, cross. ‘

Bangar told, “So every time he went to bat and while wearing his Thai pad, he would be eyeing him. It would remind them of that process. And in this way he became such a great finisher, running one and two runs.

Bangar also expressed his opinion about Dhoni’s form in the IPL. Dhoni’s batting in this IPL has not been very good. He has scored just 165 runs in 10 matches. His highest score is 47 runs. He could only score 28 off 28 balls against Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

Bangar said, ‘I have seen Joe Dhoni so far this season, so I think he has stopped his movement before playing the ball. Because of this he is playing the ball late and when he turns 38-39 years old, you have to give more time to play bowlers who are bowling at a speed of 140–145. If he gets a little more time, then he will start playing the ball again with the middle of the bat.