Every day new claims and revelations are coming out in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Recently, Riya Chakraborty’s interview has been the most discussed. In her interview, Riya made several claims. He had said that Sushant was deeply troubled by the allegations of false meatu on himself. Riya had also questioned Sushant’s co-actor Sanjana Sanghi for being late in cleaning. Now Sanjana has also responded to Riya’s claims.

Sanjana worked in Sushant’s opposite film ‘Dil Bechara’. During the shooting of this film, there was a discussion that Sanjana accused Sushant of molesting her. However, Sanjana later denied any such thing and called all such reports fake. In an interview to India Today, Sanjana refused to comment on Riya Chakraborty’s allegations of late cleaning. She said that she has already given her clarification on this issue and does not want to say anything on Riya’s recent interview.

On Riya’s statement, Sanjana said, ‘To be honest, as a woman I have said a lot. Actually I do not want to talk about this issue anymore. I have spoken in more than 25 interviews on this issue and now I have nothing to say. Sanjana also recalled the moments she spent with Sushant in this interview. Riya had claimed that a group conspiracy was behind Sanjana’s allegations against Sushant.