Just as five years ago a QR code on a restaurant table would have seemed strange and today it is common, waitress robots, receptionists or hostesses could be extended in the next five years in hotels, airports and airlines, according to the trend towards the technology tourism exhibited at the Fitur 2021 tourism fair.

Like so many others, this trend has accelerated with the coronavirus pandemic and not only speaks of robots, but also of data usage, sensorization and energy efficiency.

Teki and Pichi

Futura Vive is one of the companies that manufactures “social robots”, that is, designed to interact with people in a similar way to what another human being would.

It attracted the attention of the International Tourism Fair with Teki and Pichi, two of his ‘customized’ creations, which will soon be at the Madrid airport and in a tourism center of the City Council of the capital.

Robots waiters, receptionists or hostesses could appear much more often in hotels, airports and airlines. Photo EFE / Luca Piergiovanni

Teki is used to order a taxi or meet other needs of travelers 24 hours a day and Pichi offers plans to tourists with a typical Madrid accent.

“We have robots that are waiters with a tray version or designed to disinfect rooms and receptionist robots, all customizable by the customer and capable of moving alone, for example to take orders or deliver them, “explains a company spokesperson.

Near Teki another robot serves beer and the CEO of Dax Robotics, Aarón Rojas, affirms that they are developing others to serve soft drinks and ice creams, and that “above all they are focused on the hotel sector.

One of the reasons is that “the robot can work very well in swimming pools, where there is a higher and constant consumption and you can order through an ‘app’ or the hotel bracelet “.

Although it has not yet been acquired by any hotel establishment, the CEO hopes to close an order for a theme park in the Spanish Canary Islands (Atlantic) in the form of a beer kiosk with delivery of chips and nuts.

A Segway Robotics transport vehicle. Photo.EFE / Luca Piergiovanni

Aircraft disinfection

Along with this type of robot, the tripartite Asseco, Mipelsa and Omron presented others that are beginning to be used by airlines to disinfect airplanes at a price of between 70,000 and 75,000 euros.

The return is achieved in less than six months and large companies have enough with fleets of 100 robots, point from Asseco.

Whether with robots, collaborative platforms or mobile applications, the tourism fair showed that the digitization of hotels is a pending challenge and that can be key to increasing the loyalty of travelers.

For the commercial director of Siemens, Agustin Gil, This is the time when hotels offer digitization.

A robotic arm serves beers. Photo EFE / Luca Piergiovanni

From a reservation tool with the preferences and tastes of the client, to the automatic ‘check in’ and ‘check out’, the access to the rooms or the management of the light and the temperature of these from the mobile, among other possibilities.

On airports and train stations passenger registrations through touch screens are not only a reality, but they are evolving towards systems by voice, movement and biometric recognition.

The Madrid’s airport It already has a facial recognition system that allows passengers to check in and board by showing only their face.

And if the ‘reset’ of tourism goes through innovation and digitization (also through sustainability), data management is the revolution that will help the sector to know everything that interests the client.

In this area, there are companies such as American Express that, based on operations with their credit cards, analyze, where appropriate, flight and hotel reservations from the United States to Europe, which in recent months has helped their customers to take decisions and to make offers and forecasts.

With this data, the corporation has also created “a 7 x 24 travel rig with personalized offers from when you plan a trip until you return home “, points out its vice president and general director, Julia López.

Laura Ramos / EFE