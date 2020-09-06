Sanitization was also done in the station premises

Due to the Kovid-19 lockdown, the Lucknow Metro (Lucknow Metro Rules), which remained stagnant for nearly five months, will resume on Monday under the Unlock-4. Travelers will be able to use both smart cards and tokens to travel by metro. Lucknow Metro is the first service in the country to use UV technology to sanitize tokens. Kumar Keshav, managing director of UP Metro Rail Corporation, took stock of the preparations for the Metro operation on Sunday.He said in a statement that the Lucknow Metro management is taking cognizance of every point related to passenger safety during the Corona period and has given special attention to contact less travel, sanitation, two yards and cleanliness. He informed that passengers will be able to use both smart cards and tokens to travel by metro. He informed that the token given to the passengers will be sanitized with UV technology.

Thrust will be within two yards

Keshav said that marking has been done for two yards at all metro stations to ensure proper distance between passengers inside the metro premises. He informed that the seats inside the train have also been marked for a distance of two yards so that passengers leave one seat. Normally all places where passengers come in contact, such as Grab Rails, Grab Poles, Grab Handles, Passenger Seats and Doors will be regularly sanitized.

Regular sanitization will be done inside the station

He said that the commonly used things inside the station such as entry-exit gates, baggage scanners, ticket vending machines, AFC gates, escalator handrails, stair rails, lift buttons, platform seats etc. are also regular intervals. Will be sanitized Keshav told that the metro will operate from 6 am to 10 pm as before 7 September. During this time, 16 trains will be run, which will stop trains at all 21 stations from Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport to Munshipulia.

Preparations for the operation of Metro Rail completed

Arogya Setu app will be mandatory

Wearing a mask will be mandatory for entry into the metro premises. If a passenger forgets to bring a mask, he will be provided a mask by taking money. He informed that all the passengers will have to install the Arogya Setu app in mobile. If a person does not have a mobile phone or smart phone, his name and mobile number will be recorded in the register. Thermal screening of passengers will be mandatory before admission. Entry will be allowed only when the temperature is below the standard level. Sanitizer will be available at every gate of the station and passengers will enter the metro station only after sanitizing their hands.