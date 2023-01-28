The park administration said on Facebook: “The area has kept a big surprise for us, a marble statue, and with the presence of the lion’s coat covering its head, we can certainly identify it as a person representing Hercules.”

According to the Guardian, the discovery was made during repair work on some sewage pipes that had collapsed, causing cracks and landslides.

The excavations reached a depth of 20 meters, and were carried out in the presence of archaeologists.

In November last year, an “extraordinary” group of bronze statues, preserved thousands of years ago in mud and boiling water, was discovered in a network of baths in Tuscany.

Dating back 2,300 years, it was hailed as the most important find of its kind in 50 years.