Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Given the closure of the elementary school in the Rubén Jaramillo neighborhood in its evening shift “Alicia Caravantes Sáinz”, due to cases of Covid among the students, it is necessary to strengthen health protocols in educational establishmentsconsidered Luis Pablo Urcisichi Osuna.

The director of Municipal Health commented that managers cannot and should not lower their guard regarding filters and preventive measures cSuch as taking the temperature when entering the campus, the use of face masks and antibacterial g in order to avoid contagion or detect a case in time.

In particular, he pointed out that from the municipal dependency they will continue to be very aware of the behavior of cases not only in educational institutions but among society in general in order to avoid massive contagion and therefore, that the trend continues downward as until today.

“We have and we will be very vigilant if more cases arise and informed of this situation. We must continue with face masks in schools, we have already given students to continue using it, that healthy distance is respected and that filters are followed, we are going to give training on how to take care of oneself are two schools that asked us for advice and we are going to do it and that the schools come closer for these consultancies,” he said.

The municipal official specified that in the case of schools that have already returned to face-to-face classes with all their students and teachers, tours will be carried out to verify that filters are being installed, as he stressed that it is a commitment that must continue.