Any team of which at least two riders have tested positive may be excluded from the competition. Cases of contamination within the staff are no longer part of the eliminatory criteria.

The teams involved in the Tour de France must “show honesty” vis-à-vis the state of health of their riders or their staff, told franceinfo, Friday August 28, the doctor of Groupama-FDJ, the formation of Thibaut Pinot, while the Tour de France starts on Saturday of Nice with strict sanitary rules. “We all have to gain ‘”, says Jacky Maillot. “It will be necessary to show judgment and not hesitate to isolate a runner” showing symptoms “evocative of the Covid”, he believes.

The International Cycling Union has just published a new health protocol for the Grande Boucle which now allows the organizers to exclude a team on the basis of two or more runners who test positive for the coronavirus. Last week, the Tour management included staff members in this protocol, causing concern among some teams. “It is obvious that this is very good news “, reacts this Friday on franceinfo Michel Cerfontaine, doctor of the Cofidis team.

“With the increase in the number of cases, the circulation of the virus here [dans le département des Alpes-Maritimes] where we are in the red zone, it is not impossible that we have positive cases among the 30 staff members who constitute a team “, recognizes Michel Cerfontaine. “Contact cases are isolated for 14 days immediately, with protective measures of course, indicates the doctor from the Cofidis team who claims to have “very high responsibility”.

Michel Cerfontaine specifies that he meets the runners several times a day. “We will systematically carry out a clinical examination in the morning and in the evening, they are also subjected morning and evening to a very strict and rigorous covid questionnaire, explains the doctor. As soon as they exceed a number of points, they can be excluded from the race. “

The Cofidis doctor indicates that the first two screening tests were carried out on the runners, six days before the start, then three days before. “Our tests are negative, we are very happy”, he says. A test will also be carried out each day of rest. Same thing at Groupama-FDJ, “we will all be tested, the staff and the riders”, adds Jacky Maillot, the training doctor.

Thibaut Pinot’s team has hired a company to “disinfect all vehicles and all rooms of our riders, so as to minimize the risk of infection “, explains Jacky Maillot. The training has, he said, implemented strict hygiene measures since last year to protect cyclists from any form of infection. “You should know that the workloads that the runners will undergo throughout the event reduce their immunity”, argues Jacky Maillot.

