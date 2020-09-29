In Paris, it will take lower the curtain of bars from 10 p.m. Monday September 28 and for 15 days. Ibou Tall is an employee of the bar “La Liberté”, he is worried about the survival of the establishment: “I think the bar financially is dead. It’s clear. Usually the figure, we do it from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.“. In Nice, in the Alpes-Maritimes, the situation is even more difficult for this manager of a night bar. It usually opens at 8 p.m. but tonight he decided to keep the door closed, a service of 2 hours was not not profitable. “I’m not going to spend my 2-hour day cleaning up at the opening, a little cleaning at the end. I’ll lose a lot more money opening than staying closed“, explains Eduardo Gonçalves, manager of a night bar

Bars close at 10 p.m., restaurants at 12:30 a.m. What about the bars that offer light meals? The manager denounces a lack of clarity, so he will improvise. “I will do as usual, that is to say keep my kitchen open until midnight, with my cooks who will be there“, explains Laurent Arasse, owner of the bar” Le Bidule “. Some bars have already announced that they will remain open despite the ban. Controls will be tightened and offenders will be fined.

The JT

The other subjects of the news