Restaurants have reopened in Aix-en-Provence and Marseille (Bouche-du-Rône), this Monday, October 5. From now on, you will have to leave your contact details in a notebook. “A reminder book, we mark the date and time of the client’s arrival, the name, the telephone number and the number of the table“Says a restaurateur. The data will be kept for two weeks. If a customer declares the Covid, this allows consumers to be warned.

The measures of the new protocol implemented in Aix-Marseille allow the reopening of restaurants. The tables will only be able to accommodate 6 customers instead of 10, they must be at least one meter apart. “The measures put forward are those that we have been advocating for 10 days, when Véran came to Marseille. He refused to meet with us. What a waste of time, what a waste!“Says Frédéric Jeanjean, owner of a brewery. The measures are well accepted by customers, after a week of closure.

