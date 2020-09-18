The drinking establishments will now have to close at half past midnight, announced the prefect. “We always hit the same!”, Says Noël Ajoury, the president of the Union of trades and hospitality industries Nice Côte d’Azur.

Gatherings of more than 10 people in the parks, gardens, beaches and quays of the town are prohibited in Nice due to the resurgence of the Covid-19 epidemic in the region, the prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes announced on Friday September 18. . Drinking places “will now have to be closed between 12:30 am and 6 am. At the same time, the sale of alcohol to take away after 8 pm will also be prohibited and alcohol consumption prohibited after 8 pm throughout the territory of the town”.

>> Follow our live on the Covid-19 epidemic

After these announcements, “we don’t understand anything anymore”, reacted on franceinfo Noël Ajoury, president of Umih (Union of trades and hospitality industries) Nice Côte d’Azur for the catering branch and night trades which includes cafes. “We are the bête noire of the government and the prefect”, he says.

In mid-September, the prefect issued a decree to force bars and restaurants to close at one o’clock. “Our president said that we had to live with the virus. Today, the prefect announces to us with the mayor of Nice a new restriction”. If the contamination rate continues to increase “They will tell us closing at 11 pm, or even close. Let him tell us outright!”

It’s a blow to the economy, said Noël Ajoury.

Nice lives at night, downtown, old Nice, lives between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. This is what brings Nice to life. Noël Ajoury, President of Umih Nice Côte d’Azurto franceinfo

“Why are bars and restaurants always the target?, asks their representative. Why do shopping centers have no measures? We always hit the same, we are the bête noire of the government and the prefect “, lamented the president of Umih Nice Côte d’Azur. Contamination does not come from gatherings in bars and restaurants, “it’s wrong, assures Noël Ajoury. We respect health measures. We were checked and we ask the prefect to check regularly with the police “. If an establishment does not follow the rules “let them close it!”