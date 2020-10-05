Tuesday, October 6, new health measures require Paris to close bars, gymnasiums, fairs and congresses for at least 15 days. Restaurants can remain open, but will have to respect the new health protocol. These new restrictions are a hard blow for Thomas Colin, manager of a Parisian bar: “We could have continued to serve people seated, to drink as much as to eat. That is what we find unfair compared to other places where people still have the right to gather with proximity”.

“We don’t have enough tourists. If it’s to have 25 seats or 40 seats, it’s not financially interesting”, explains this manager of a brewery who prefers to kiss the curtain despite the authorization to open. Pascal Mousset is a Parisian restaurateur, he anticipated the arrival of the new measures: “We manage it […], we warn our employees, we change the schedules. “

