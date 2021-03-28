A single EU sanitary certificate will be available to Europeans by June 15th. This was announced on Sunday, March 28, by the European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton.

“As long as we can be sure that every European who wants to get vaccinated will have access to the vaccine, this will be in the next two to three months. It will also be good if we can get a medical certificate that demonstrates your condition, ”they quoted him in RTL…

Breton explained that the certificate will be in both electronic and paper versions. At the top of the document is a QR code that will show the state of health, regardless of whether the person was vaccinated or not. In addition, the certificate will indicate the name and surname, date of birth, passport number, as well as the QR code itself. The person who has been vaccinated will have an indication of the type of vaccine. It will also be noted in the document if the owner of the certificate was a carrier of COVID-19.

As Breton clarified, those who have not been vaccinated and have not been sick with COVID-19 will be shown the results of the PCR test.

The information specified in the certificate will be available in all languages ​​of the EU countries. The European Commissioner added that the certificate will be available in mid-June. Airlines may ask for a document, but if it is not there, the passenger can provide the results of the PCR test, the French newspaper reports. L’Est Republicain…

Earlier, on March 14, Breton expressed hope that the sanitary certificate will be developed by the beginning of June. He noted that the certificate will contain information about vaccinations, the transferred COVID-19 and the test results for the presence of coronavirus.

On March 17, the European Commission presented a draft digital certificate of vaccination against coronavirus infection. According to the EC, the document will contain information on the vaccination of an EU citizen, data on his recovery after suffering COVID-19, or a negative PCR test for coronavirus.

On March 22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the introduction of COVID-19 vaccination passports to enter a particular country could lead to the emergence of new dividing lines and violation of human rights. He stressed that the absence of such a document should not be allowed to infringe on the principle of voluntary vaccination and the rights of travelers.

In early March, Lavrov said that the decision of the European Union to introduce passports for vaccination against coronavirus is contrary to the principle of voluntariness.