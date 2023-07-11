Violence MajorcaSanil B. remains in jail. The court in Leeuwarden decided on Tuesday to extend his detention by ninety days. B. is the only one convicted of kicking Carlo Heuvelman to death on Mallorca. Also on Monday during a pro forma hearing in the appeal, he again stated with conviction that he is innocent. “The truth is yet to come out.”

Sanil is now assisted by lawyers Anka Knol and Anis Boumanjal. Knol argued on Monday that it is remarkable that Sanil, the only one of the friends sentenced to prison, must remain in custody during the appeal. He has no criminal record, is trying to study and the chance of repeating what he is suspected of is small.

However, the court finds that there are no new facts on the table that mean that he is now suddenly allowed to go home temporarily. The difference with the others is that Sanil has been convicted of the death of the 27-year-old Carlo from Waddinxveen, the fatal victim of a night full of fights between groups of young people in July 2021.

But Sanil still firmly denies handing out the fatal kicks, also on Monday. “That conviction is wrong.” The eloquent Sanil cited other cases where innocent people have been convicted. Convinced of his innocence, his father in Mallorca even went looking for a video of Carlo kicking, to prove that Sanil did not do it, but that video has still not been found.

DNA on Heuvelman’s shoe

Sanil was sentenced to seven years in prison last year for co-perpetrating the manslaughter of Heuvelman and two attempted manslaughter. He was convicted, among other things, because he was the only person with DNA from Heuvelman on his shoe.

Sanil is the only one of seven convicts held responsible for Heuvelman's death, although the Lelystad court ruled that at least one other person must have kicked. But who that is, according to the court, cannot be proven. Sanil appealed, as did several other suspects and the Public Prosecution Service.

A total of seven young Hilversum residents were convicted of various forms of violence that turbulent night on Mallorca. Five of them had to start their prison sentence immediately, but four of the five were released in April to await the appeal in freedom and to continue their studies. Only Sanil is still imprisoned.

Sanil had already suffered a setback in the appeal. In mid-May, the court decided that there will be no new investigation into the cause of Carlo Heuvelman’s death. There will also be no new research into the question of how Heuvelman’s DNA ended up on Sanil’s shoe.

The case is likely to be heard in December.

