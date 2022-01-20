Main suspect Sanil B. (19) in the Mallorca case was ‘confused and upset’ when undercover officers tried to extract a confession. That is what his lawyer Peter Plasman says to this site. “My client had just completed a tough interrogation and was in total confusion. He still denies that he kicked Carlo.”
#Sanil #statement #undercover #confusion #heavy #interrogation
Study: This group is more susceptible to infection with the severe form of corona
Experts from the Japanese National Center for International Health Research announced that smokers are more likely to contract the severe...
Leave a Reply