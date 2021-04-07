Sanidad definitively buries its controversial project of imposing the use of a mask at all times on beaches, swimming pools, rivers, lakes or swamps and “assimilated” environments, although a safe distance from other people could be kept. One week after the controversial regulations were published in the BOE without the agreement of the autonomies, the department headed by Carolina Darias has preferred to try not to force the will of the communities and will present a new draft today in the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System that allows not to use the mask in those public spaces as long as it is in the “moments of rest” (the expression “sunbathing” is not used, but it is implicit, according to the technicians) and as long as the safety distance can be kept 1.5 meters with other groups of people “not living together”.

The text, which almost in all probability will now have the approval of the communities, nevertheless maintains the obligation to wear nose and mouth protection if people are on the move. In other words – they explain from Health – the mask will continue to be mandatory during walks on the beach, regardless of the mass or not that exists. Only sports practice in these spaces will continue to exempt, as before, the use of a mask.

The new guidelines will modify article 6.2 of the Coronavirus Prevention Law, drawn up in the first days of the pandemic and confinement and which established the use of the mask in all cases in public spaces. The decision of Health to retouch these provisions that will be applied this summer but without softening the conditions in places of eminent tourist presence had raised in arms a good part of the communities, including several of socialist governments, who feared that such strict regulations could discourage the arrival of visitors in the coming months.