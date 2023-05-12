Sani Ladan (Douala, Cameroon, 1995) is an open map in which one can read the many paths that traverse his life. The first is physical, full of pain and injustice. The one that he walked since he left home being almost a child, to be able to continue his education. This empties into Ceuta, where he entered, already a teenager, dragged by the water when he lost consciousness after being hit with a baton by a civil guard who wanted to prevent his access. He then continued through the Center for the Internment of Foreigners (CIE) in Tarifa, the streets of Córdoba, the institute and the university where he graduated in International Relations.

All this and more counts in The moon is in Duala and my destiny in knowledge (Plaza Janés, 2023). But Ladan, today an anti-racist activist and researcher at the university, does not dwell on the details, there are already other books that delve into them. He relies on the excuse of the trip to delve into the other routes that have marked his migratory process: that of awareness that has led him to activism, that of knowledge or that of spirituality, among others.

More information

ASK. You are a well-known anti-racist activist and for the defense of human rights. He has spent almost 10 years dedicated to raising awareness and working closely with the reality of migration on the southern border of Europe. How did you get there?

ANSWER. I don’t know if I’m an activist or not because it wasn’t premeditated. My own vital process made me see what there is. Living in Europe, seeing how black people are treated, something had to do. First for me —because we always start like this, looking inward— but then towards my peers. When I go to Ceuta I keep episodes with bittersweet feelings. Every time I see the fence, the border, that there are arrivals or that there is news about migration, it fills me with impotence. But that impotence cannot stay that way. Even knowing that we are facing quite powerful forces, we have to do something.

Q. How was the awareness process?

R. There was a book Discourse on colonialism, by Aimé Césaire, which was groundbreaking for me. I read it when I was 12 or 13 years old, in Duala. He broke many things for me; however, at the time, I did not understand it. Then, along the way, I began to become aware, to put words to the injustices. I read the book again when I arrived in Spain and it was as if I had lived with a wall in front of me that suddenly fell down. Also the book by Jean Ziegler The new masters of the world. Those two books were like a constant call to action, a “this can’t be”. And I always remember that phrase by Césaire about the Holocaust, who said that what Hitler is reproached for is not the fact of having committed genocide, but of having done it in the heart of Europe towards white people. It is the phrase that laid bare the racial hierarchy for me. My awareness has evolved through reading, documentaries or the speeches of African revolutionaries from the time of independence.

My father said that knowledge, wherever it is, you have to go find it.

Q. In his immigration process he found many bad people, but many more good people who helped him. Was lucky?

R. The fate of migrants should not depend on luck. It’s hard for me to understand that in order to get something that is supposed to be a right, my destiny has to be subject to luck or someone showing up. Because if it does not appear, the system puts obstacles that we have to avoid. A very complicated thing. That’s why we can’t do it alone, and we need someone to give us a push to get ahead.

Q. You set out to continue your studies. Where did this obsession with knowledge come from?

R. I grew up in a family where my parents have given a lot — and I would even say too much — weight to training. I have studied Islamic studies, being a Muslim, but also regulated education. My parents have always shown us the value of training, above all, because of the intellectual independence it gives you. I remember that my father, when he would send us to the Catholic school and we would come home and tell him that we were reciting the Our Father or the Hail Mary, he would ask us: “How do you see that?” For us it was a shock, being from a Muslim family, but he said it was necessary.

Q. Their father is an imam and he sent them to a Catholic school, what an open mind.

R. My father said that knowledge, wherever it is, you have to go looking for it. When he reproached me for leaving me—and he continues to do so every time the subject comes up—he repeated it to him.

Out of elitism, having a title makes you listen. But, even having gone through the academy, many times, for the simple fact of being a black person, your speech is not considered valid.

Q. What does graduating college mean to you?

R. A feeling of satisfaction. I was going for something and I have achieved it, or I am achieving it, because I still have not satisfied my hunger for knowledge. The academy is a medium through which I have passed and I am passing —because I am still in the world of research—, but I have to do it consciously. Knowing that it is not an end, that it is a means to be able to reach certain things.

Q. Which is it?

R. Sometimes, due to elitism, having a title makes them listen to you. But, even having gone through the academy, many times for the simple fact of being a black or African person, your speech is not considered valid. They keep reducing you. They present you as an immigrant in spaces in which other people are presented by their profession.

Q. Despite being born into a Muslim family and attending a Koranic school, when he left home he was not a believer. Now yes, spirituality is fundamental in his life, what is this change due to?

R. With my migratory process I have developed a more conscious approach to the spiritual part. Sometimes I don’t explain it to myself. I tell myself that I have been in difficult moments in which I had nothing to hold on to, and spirituality was like my salvation. But, on the other hand, I think that if it were only because of the immigration process, arriving here, I would have abandoned it. Reconnecting with her or embracing her again, but with more awareness, made me see that you cannot coerce someone on the path of spirituality and it is a mistake that many parents, many priests, many imams make.

I don’t see myself in Spain in the future. I have to go back to Africa because that’s where something has to be done and I don’t want to be late.

Q. How is your spirituality?

R. I understand spirituality from the conscience and also away from fanaticism, because I am a believer, a person with a spiritual path; however, I do not stop being critical of religions. If we are not critics, we are fans. I am critical of the damage that religions have done to African spiritualities themselves. We have been told for a long time that they are unholy, that we have to get away from them. I know that Islam did harm in that sense, also the Christian religion in Africa. I cannot stop being critical of monotheistic religions. Now I try to find a balance between that African spirituality, seeing it as one that is born from our essences, and being a Muslim.

Q. How do you see the future?

R. I left my house due to a hunger for knowledge, which I have not satisfied, I am not going to stop. That means that I am in Spain today, but I don’t see myself here in the future. I will continue with my gaze always directed towards Africa. I have to go back because that’s where something has to be done and I don’t want to be late. I am not saying Cameroon, because it is a completely foreign construct: I have a broader, more pan-African perspective, and it could be anywhere else. A place where I know what I am going to contribute and where I am needed. Because of my training, I really like diplomacy. Not the office one, but the field one. I feel a deep need to contribute in any way to the reform of the African Union so that it is a truly African institution and not a transmission belt for orders from the West.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter, Facebook and instagramand subscribe here to our newsletter.