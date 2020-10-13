Highlights: Politics of opening of closed shrines in Maharashtra due to Corona epidemic intensified

‘Letter War’ of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshari and CM Uddhav Thackeray

Politician said – Shiv Sena’s Hindutva credibility is at stake due to the battle for opening the temple

Mumbai

In Maharashtra, the politics has intensified with the opening of closed shrines due to Corona epidemic. Between Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and CM Uddhav Thackeray’s ‘letter war’, the BJP considers it a ‘golden opportunity’ for itself. Because, according to political experts, the credibility of Shiv Sena’s Hindutva is at stake due to the fight over the opening of temples. In such a situation, the BJP is trying to cash in on this issue more.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray may have led the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress, but he continues to revive the saffron agenda of the Shiv Sena from time to time. If considered by political experts, Uddhav understands how he and BJP have managed to reach the peak of power by riding on the chariot of Hindutva.

Uddhav wanted to go to the Ram temple foundation stone ceremony

According to a Shiv Sena leader, the foundation stone of the Ram temple was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was then keen to attend the foundation stone ceremony, though he could not attend the ceremony.

maharashtra news: Shiv Sena, who marries Kasab with biryani feeders, will have to learn the lesson of Hindutva from the governor- Ashish Shelar

Uddhav Thackeray can visit Ayodhya in November

Sources said that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is likely to visit Ayodhya sometime in November. Because Uddhav Thackeray feels that from time to time he can put BJP in trouble by blowing the bugle of Hindutva. One politician said that he (Shiv Sena) cannot sing two different tunes in the same breath. If they have opted to join the NCP-Congress, they should remain loyal to the secular agenda of the MVA and stop favoring Hindutva. On the other hand, Shiv Sena MP and Uddhav Thackeray’s special warrior Sanjay Raut has said that we do not need to take lessons from BJP on Hindutva.

BJP can keep the vote bank of Hindutva like this

A former official said that the Shiv Sena showed no signs of leaving the MVA, the BJP has no choice but to repeat its copyright on Hindutva. He said that if BJP shows Shiv Sena as the villain of Hindutva movement then it can retain its Hindutva vote bank.

Uddhav government refuses to ‘unlock’ temples

2021-2022 Mumbai Maha municipal elections will be important

A senior BJP leader said that the 2021-2022 Mumbai Maha Municipal elections will be a boom. In such a situation, this is going to be a mini referendum, which will determine the BJP’s popularity. Said that the reopening of temples is an emotional issue which will help us to capture the Shiv Sena’s vote bank in the region.