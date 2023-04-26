The Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano against the “absentee” general directors of the ministry. In a letter he called them back for having enjoyed a day of rest on April 24 so as to benefit from the “bridge” with Tuesday 25, and relaunched with a provocation by inviting them to a working lunch on August 15th.

“Dear Directors – wrote Sangiuliano – I have noticed how many of you, with some commendable exceptions, were on holiday on Monday 24 April, the bridge day towards Liberation Day. It being understood that holidays are an intangible right, I would like to point out that the peculiarity of our Ministry, whose activities are particularly reflected on the occasion of these holidays, would suggest a punctual presence in these days”.

“To understand – continues the letter – it is as if the forces of order went on holiday when the city empties for the summer holidays. On this occasion, I announce that on 15 August next, at 1.00 pm, you are all invited to my place for a business lunch. The occasion is welcome – she concluded – to extend cordial greetings ”.