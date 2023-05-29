The meritorious initiative of Minister Sangiuliano: a book for every unborn child

The Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano a few days ago launched a worthy initiative: to give a book to every new baby in Italy. All to raise awareness of the fact that very little is read in our country, we are among the last in Europe. Now the technical mechanisms of this proposal are still to be identified but the idea is not only good but excellent. It is a way to convey the idea that reading is important and that good citizens can be formed by reading good books. Reading is never wasted time. And it must be said that the left, historically, has had since Gramsci’s time a sort of birthright on culture which however has degenerated over time and so until recently if you weren’t on the left you couldn’t work in this field. Rai – as Giorgia Meloni pointed out a few days ago – is a clear example of this state of affairs.

But let’s go back to the initiative. When the left planted trees pro unborn everything went well but if the right dares to “plant books”, always pro unborn, all hell breaks loose. An example of this is an article that appeared recently in which the journalist Serena Danna – deputy director of Open-, animated by iconoclastic zeal, takes it out on Minister Sangiuliano over the proposal, attacking “what appears to be his campaign of the month; the book as the only antidote against ignorance and superficiality”. Concept that she reiterates in the title: “Minister Sangiuliano and the bizarre recipe of the single book as a remedy against ignorance”.

