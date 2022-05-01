Rai: Santanche ‘(FdI), from Sangiuliano lesson on conservatism

The intervention on the stage of the FdI programmatic conference by Gennaro Sangiuliano, director of Tg2, becomes a coincidence. Italia viva and Pd ask for the intervention of the Rai top management for an urgent clarification.

“I find the political meeting of the director of Tg2 serious and absolutely inappropriate Sangiuliano at the Fdi conference in Milan. It has never happened that a director of Tg Rai gave a speech at a party convention. According to Rai rules, who authorized it? We need an urgent clarification and the intervention of the Rai top management “says the senator Valeria Fedelileader of the Democratic Party in the Rai Supervisory Commission.

Along the same lines too Michele Anzaldi di Italia viva, secretary of the Rai Supervisory Commission, who writes on Facebook: “The meeting of the director of Tg2 Gennaro Sangiuliano at the Brothers of Italy convention in Milan represents an unprecedented case: never had a director of a Rai news broadcast stage of a party conference for a political intervention, even the very intervention called to launch the immediately following speech by the leader Giorgia Meloni. How could the CEO Fuortes authorize such a humiliation of the public service function? Was it possible to endorse an act of such contempt and arrogance towards the citizens who pay the fee? “.

He answers him Carlo Calendaleader of Action on Twitter: “Unprecedented I would say no. Think Campo Dall’Orto alla Leopolda. Come on, let’s not double standards. It’s not good for us.”

Rai: Santanche ‘(FdI), from Sangiuliano lesson on conservatism – “Anzaldi really has a lot of nerve to talk about a ‘hard blow to the credibility of Rai information’ regarding the participation of the director of Tg2 Sangiuliano in the programmatic conference of the Brothers of Italy. He who, as a member of the left, has contributed to making Rai a private property, where he could accommodate journalists who were friends. Probably he did not listen to the intervention of the director Sangiuliano or, more likely, he did not understand it. His speech was not a political speech, as maliciously and falsely affirms Anzaldi, but rather a lesson on Italian conservatism of which, as everyone knows, the director of Tg2 is one of the leading cultural experts and representatives. A lesson that confirms the quality of those who guide Rai information. Finally, I would like to ask senator Fedeli: can Sangiuliano present Landini’s book at the Festa dell’Unita, but not participate in the FdI programmatic conference? tough “. This was declared by the senator of Fratelli Italia, Daniela Santanche ‘, group leader in the Parliamentary Supervisory Commission on Rai.

FdI: Butti, shameful attack on Sangiuliano from the left – “The coordinated attack by the left on the director of Tg2 is shameful. Gennaro Sangiuliano’s attack at the FdI programmatic conference was an elegant and cultured contribution to the debate on conservatism, not a rally. The director of Tg2 did not give a speech. ‘political’ point of view, but he analyzed the thinking of some protagonists of Italian conservatism, including Prezzolini. I wonder if the Fedeli who tries to intimidate a serious and correct journalist like Sangiuliano is the same Fedeli as a minister of education she had passed off as a graduate rather than a high school graduate, only to correct her curriculum vitae. What a shame! ” This was stated by Alessio Butti, deputy and head of Tlc and Media of the Brothers of Italy.

Rai: Rotondi, solidarity with Sangiuliano, from Fedeli intimidation – “I express solidarity with the director of Tg2 Gennaro Sangiuliano, guilty for Fedeli for having participated as a speaker in a seminar on conservatism in the Milanese convention of the right. Sangiuliano’s intervention was a cultural contribution, that of Fedeli a real and own intimidation “. Thus Gianfranco Rotondi president of Verde is Popular.