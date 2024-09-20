Sangiuliano denounces Boccia: the chats after the heavy fight. “You literally drove me crazy. You brought me to an embarrassing point”

New details emerge in the case Sangiuliano-Bocciathe former Minister of Culture has decided to come out into the open by presenting a complaint detailed against his former lover and failed consultant. The crimes of attempted extortion and violation of privacy are alleged. At the heart of the breakup between the two and Boccia’s subsequent moves – according to what La Verità has learned – there would have been a heavy argument that occurred between July 16th and 17th. Only after learning of the failed nomination, according to the reconstruction of Sangiuliano’s lawyers, Boccia announced that she had been nominated. And she did so, it is always the thesis of the complaint, for the purpose of blackmailing the former minister. That at that point he would have had to choose between sticking to his decision and risking his job or appointing her and continuing to pretend nothing had happened.

Then there are the chats that the former minister handed over to the magistrates. In those messages – according to what La Verità has learned – there would be the details of the fight that cost the minister the scratch on the forehead which has been so maligned. And the chats in which she admits: “You made me a hyena“. But also the disappearance of the faith from the minister’s finger. And a alleged pregnancy along with an unsigned confidentiality agreement. “Scarred […]. If it wasn’t for you I would have hit you really hard”, he writes. And she replies: “You literally drove me crazy […]. You’ve brought me to an embarrassing point“. Sangiuliano’s response: “In any case, I was wrong.” Again according to the complaint Boccia claimed to be checking the cell phone of the member of the government. Threatening, in case of refusal, to infect it with a trojan. And then there’s the wedding ring. For days, while the scandal was on everyone’s lips, there were reports of the shots in which the former minister did not show his wedding ring. People thought his marriage was failing. In reality, writes Sangiuliano, it was Boccia who stole it from him.

Sangiuliano also speaks in his report of the Boccia’s alleged pregnancy. The former minister – according to what is written in the complaint and reported by La Verità – wrote this message to his former lover: “Are you pregnant?“. She does not answer. However, she assures that she is also “willing to go abroad“. Then he asks him again to sign the confidentiality document, so “you will be free to live this experience as you wish, in respect of your child“. He tells her no but assures her that, in fact, he won’t look for her anymore. And she returns to referring to the pregnancy: “I would have told you today, even tonight. But I can’t“. The story continues on August 2. Sangiuliano writes: “I’ve reached the point where I wouldn’t worry if you were pregnant with me. In fact, I’d be very happy.” The complaint also includes photos that the former director of Tg2 took in front of the bathroom mirror, with scratches on his forehead. Like a victim of abuse.