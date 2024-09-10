Sangiuliano tries to get forgiveness from his wife after the Boccia scandal. The spiritual retreat in Greccio with the Franciscans

Gennaro Sangiuliano now he is trying to win back his wife Federica CorsiniThe now ex-minister tries to put the affair related to his ex-lover Maria Rosaria behind him Bowlthe political scandal linked to the lack of consultancy for the G7 of Culture which cost him his minister’s chair and which now risks getting worse, given that the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation against him for embezzlement and disclosure of official secrets. But as mentioned Sangiuliano now wants to concentrate on his wife, for this reason he went with her to the Franciscan sanctuary of Greekright in the place where Saint Francis of Assisi commemorated the birth of Christ on Christmas night 1223, the former Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, was seen in prayer, together with his wife Federica Corsini.

A private visitwhich lasted about two hours, and which occurred – reports Torinocronaca – at a time of great tension in the former minister’s personal life. Brother John Locheguardian of the sanctuary and member of the Order of Friars Minor, confirmed the meeting which took place in the Chapel of the Nativity, without however specifying the precise date: “I cannot say the precise date, but I would say that it was a week or two agoto the utmost. The minister was with his wifewe spoke together, but if you allow me I will keep the content of the conversation to myself”. The context in which the visit took place is particularly delicate. “After the long prayer, – Marco reveals Antoninia great friend of Sangiuliano and founder of the Third Sector association “Oasi di Greccio” – came to greet me and left. He is a scholar of St. Francis and I know that is preparing an essay on the poor man of Assisi. Probably Brother Loche also gave him some documentation”.