Green Party leader Bonelli will file a complaint with the Rome Prosecutor’s Office regarding the behavior of the Minister of Culture



The opposition calls on Prime Minister Meloni to report on the Sangiuliano-Boccia case in Parliament. Pd, M5s, Italia Viva speak of ‘a hard blow to the institutions’, while the leader of the Greens Bonelli will present a complaint addressed to the Rome Prosecutor’s Office on the behavior of the Minister of Culture.

In the centre-right, however, the case is considered ‘made abundantly clear‘, as the leader of the Fi group in the Senate Gasparri says, with the interview on Tg1 in which the minister, in tears, apologized to his wife, to the prime minister and to his collaborators for having betrayed their trust by starting a relationship with Maria Rosaria Boccia.

The minister’s ‘ghost consultant’, for her part, reacted to Sangiuliano’s words with an invitation to ‘don’t tell lies‘, especially with the claim that he cannot be blackmailed.



