David Donatello, Sangiuliano's move to fight the cultural hegemony of the left

Minister Sangiuliano has decided to fight hard against the alleged “cultural hegemony of the left“. The last move of the owner of the Culture concerns i David. After having caused the leadership of the Experimental Center to decline – thanks to a law, approved close to August 15th, which changed its structure, making it less independent and more subservient to politics – now it is the turn of the Donatello's David. That is to say, the Oscars of filmography national through which – we read in Repubblica – an important piece of the country's narrative passes. Which the right intends to reverse. Just as you are already doing with them TV dramas, news and talk shows entrusted to conductors with proven sovereignist faith.

How will he succeed? By doing it nominatethe minister personally (or his delegate), on the Academy's board of directors of Italian cinema which – continues Repubblica – has been awarding Davids since 1956 not only to the best film, including foreign ones, to the best director and to the best actor, protagonist or supporting actor; but also to screenwriters, costume designers, set designers, cinematographers, make-up artists, editors and any other category linked to the creation of the feature films in competition. Last week Nicola Borrellihead of the Cinema and Audiovisual Directorate of the Mic, sent a letter to President Detassis to ask you to include the necessary statutory amendment on the agenda of the next shareholders' meeting a include in the Academy's board of directors “The minister of Culture or his delegate“.

