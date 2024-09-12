Sangiuliano, the clash with the big shots of “left-wing” cinema did not help…

Behind the departure of Sangiuliano and his resignation as minister of Culturethere would not only be the issue related to his ex-lover and failed consultant Maria Rosaria Bowlbut something more. This would explain – according to what La Verità has learned – the many attacks in the hottest days of the Boccia affair rained down on the minister Sangiuliano from big names of “left-wing” Italian cinema: from Nanni Moretti to Gabriele Muccino. The reason would be linked to Sangiuliano’s decision to cut funding for films without audiencesIn previous administrations, in fact, films that were seen by 29 spectators or that were never even shown in theaters were subsidized.

It is explained like this the hatred of a certain world towards the now ex-minister who cut these funds. Public funding for the development of investments in cinema and audiovisual – continues La Verità – has passed from 423.5 million euros in 2017 to 849.9 in 2022 and 746 in 2023. Tax credit requests have grown dramatically: 464 for the same number of works in 2021 and 409 in 2022, compared to only 122 in 2019. According to the report Impact Assessment of the Cinema and Audiovisual Law – year 2022 promoted by the General Directorate of Cinema and Audiovisual of the MIC and edited by the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore and PTS Spa, Italy is the country that produces the most films compared to its competing countries in Europebut then many of these never see the light of day: the numbers speak for themselves.

In 2022, 355 works were produced in Italy, 24% more than France, 79% more than Germany, and 173% more than the United Kingdom.. Obviously, such a large amount of films – continues La Verità – does not easily find a market outlet: out of 1,354 feature films that have applied for tax credit for production from 2019 to 2023, just under 45%, or 598, have not yet been released in theaters. Sangiuliano was trying to intervene and had also established a ad hoc commission to evaluate which of these films deserved public funding. This angered the film world and the commission he was trying to set up to evaluate films worthy of public funding was shelved. Now the new minister Giuli will decide how to proceed.