The Minister of Culture Sangiulian gave his recommendation for a member of the board of directors for The Piccolo of Milanconsidered the first prose theater in Italy. The choice – we read in La Repubblica – fell on the eldest son of the president of the Senateit’s about Geronimo La Russa. The surname is cumbersome, la nomination is destined to cause discussion: 43 years old, lawyer in the family law firm, passions more sporting and worldly than cultural, Geronimo La Russa, in addition to being president of the Aciis part of various boards of directors: from that of M4 Spa, the company that is managing and building the blue metro line, to that of Sara Assicurazioni, passing through Milan RealEstate, MI Stadio srl, some financial companies and the holdings H14of which he is a member together with friends.

The appointments of politicians’ children therefore continue. Only a few days ago other cases had emerged, this time related to sport. In one of the most difficult moments for the country – reports Repubblica – caught between international and economic crises, there is a sector that politics in general, and the centre-right government in particular, never loses sight of: the sport. Forever treasure chest of emotions but also of billions of public euros dispensed every year, has become a sort of Indian reserve for tribes of friends and relatives who, sooner or later, manage to find a place in the sun. There is one in charge of video content in the organizing committee of Milan-Cortina 2026 Dragons: it’s Livia, nephew of the former prime minister, which can boast a very long curriculum from Rai to Sky. Then, there is Philipthe son of the deputy prime minister Tajaniwho was hired as marketing manager Football Federation in view of European Championships 2032which have been assigned to Italy and Turkey, but whose organizing committee does not yet exist.

