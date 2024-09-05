She thought about it all night and then now, just before lunchtime, she published a long post, Maria Rosaria Boccia, after the interview of minister Sangiuliano on tg1 he writes a long post in which he also attacks Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

In fact, he asks himself, “But who really made gossip: me, him, or the “other person”, taking advantage of a strategic moment for the country?”. And to our question about who this other person is, he answered, “Who called me “this little pepsin’?”. Giorgia Meloni, to be precise.



THE PORTRAIT Genny’s melodrama: gaffes and somersaults, now the final fall ALBERTO MATTIOLI 04 September 2024

Boccia then explains: “During this affair, I initially maintained a press silence out of respect for the institutions. I chose to speak out only when the vase of lies was full, limiting myself to contesting the falsehoods to defend the truth. Today I am accused of being a blackmailer, but in reality it is not I who created the blackmail. It is those who occupy the halls of power who exercise it. In this context, the power pushed the Minister to resign and then rejected it, within a cynical strategy aimed at holding Italian culture hostage at a time of international visibility.





Sangiuliano Case, the Public Humiliation of the “Chinese” Trial flavia perina 04 September 2024

I am not the one who is blackmailing or pressuring; others have exploited with a petty mentality a human story that is having painful repercussions on me. I am defending my dignity and my way of being a woman. I have been deceived, but I will not allow my story to be exploited by the cynicism, arrogance and whim of a tyrannical power.

The press has defined me in many ways: influencer, companion, seamstress, “someone who wants to gain credibility,” braggart, the Anna Delvey of Italian politics, aspiring collaborator, consoler, caregiver, and “a cultural sweetheart.”