Social controversy on the attempt by the Minister of Culture Sangiuliano to exploit Leopardi to beautify his Naples to the detriment of Recanati

Gennaro Sangiuliano Minister of Culture was born in Naples, and after graduating in law and leaving the legal quibbles, he feels the sacred fire of journalism who calls him contending for the policygiven his militancy in the Youth Front.

He gives in and makes a broad career in print media until he enters Rai indeed elderly, more than forty years old, and he makes a career there too, becoming in 2018 director of TG2 in the center-right, resisting to the end even in the yellow-red government and under Draghi. Lastly the appointment as minister. After the running-in period, however, the first troubles begin.

He recently ran into a big deal when he came up with a bizarre statement and that is that Dante Alighieri would be the founder of right-wing thought Italian. The affirmation, which is made terribly out of context and that is during a presentation of the candidates of the Brothers of Italy for the next regional ones in Milan, exposes him to wide criticism.

An undoubtedly suggestive hypothesis which, however, does not find any cultural confirmation at the level of scientific studies. All hell breaks loose because only during the fascism it had come to exploit the Supreme Poet so openly.

The historian and intellectual Luciano Canfora, who was also a university professor of Greek and Latin philology, expressed himself on this matter as follows: “I feel great pain, the basics are missing, we speak without knowing what we are saying. Alighieri is one who would be very angry to hear what was said…”.

And then again: “During fascism there were various more or less authoritative interpreters of the prophecy of the “veltro”, who will conquer evil and drive it out of every land, Inferno, Canto 1, verse 105. According to them, Dante announced the arrival of Mussolini to save Italy”. Then Canfora, from the top of his cultural knowledge, sinks again: “he was free and secular. Sangiuliano’s is a childish form of propaganda”.

Given the bad save Sangiuliano engages the reverse gear and attempts the classic U-turn with a “cultural” letter to Corriere della Sera saying that his sentence was a provocation, but the patch is worse than the hole and on social media he is promptly mocked with hilarious memes and hilarious who see him garlanded with a laurel wreath and the like while producing tercets in Neapolitan.

The story must not have been taken well by Giorgia Meloni because it has once again attracted the spotlight on a theme, that of fascism, with which it no longer wants to have anything to do for obvious reasons of expediency.

The day before yesterday, however, Sangiuliano acquired one for the Italian state Leopardi’s letter to his cousin thus commenting and then also starting from rhyme: “With the important acquisition of Giacomo Leopardi’s letter, Naples confirms itself as an attentive guardian of the memory of the poet from Recanati, who spent the last part of his life in this city. It is an action commendable, fully responding to that awareness, typical of Leopardi, of how much national identity is above all a cultural identity, so well represented in the verses of “All’Italia”: “O patria mia, I see the walls and the arches, and the columns and the statues and the herms, towers of our ancestors”.

Sui social they were born right away controversy on the minister’s attempt to exploit Leopardi to beautify his Naples to the detriment of Recanati but above all the teasing about the minister declaimer of verses started, with tasty memes also referring to Dante’s previous slip.

In short, at this point one can ask oneself: but wasn’t it better that the Minister of Culture had done it (his name had been mentioned) Giordano Bruno Guerria not so politicized intellectual, appreciated for his careful analysis of historical facts and above all very careful not to fall into the exaggerations and let’s even say into the excesses of zeal that Sangiuliano is showing, embarrassing even those who have trusted him?

