The former Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, is under investigation by the Rome Prosecutor’s Office. I am two crimes hypothesized by the magistrates: embezzlement and revelation and dissemination of official secrets. A predictable epilogue, after the report presented by Avs MP Angelo Bonelli. As per protocol, he reveals The Corriere della Serathe file will now be forwarded to the Court of Ministers, considering the position held until a few days ago by Sangiuliano.



The facts that the prosecutors are called to investigate revolve around the same ones for which the former head of the MIC presented his irrevocable resignationor rather the relationship with 41-year-old Maria Rosaria Boccia, involved in institutional activities even without a specific assignment.





The crime of embezzlement concerns the alleged trips that the businesswoman said she had made with the former ministereven long-range and for events not related to Sangiuliano’s role. The former minister himself has reiterated several times that no public money has been spent in favor of Boccia. Similar speech for the crime of disclosure and dissemination of official secretsan accusation that always arises from the words of the consultant who has repeatedly stated that she was involved in organizational meetings in view of the G7.





On the issue of public money, the accounting magistrates, coordinated by the prosecutor Paolo Rebecchi, have opened a file for damage to the treasury. They therefore want to assess whether some expenses were illegitimate and paid with taxpayers’ money. If it were to emerge that the trips to Puglia or Liguria were financed by entities that enjoyed ministerial contributions, the substance would not change.





The second investigative lead concerns the revelation of news that should have remained within the ministry’s rooms. Boccia spoke of documents received from the Ministry of Culture. This fact has alarmed at least two European partners who will participate in the next G7 of culture, scheduled for September 19-21 in Campania. And which will also be examined in depth by investigators.





