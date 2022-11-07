Culture, Sangiuliano: “Enough Rai fiction only on left-wing characters”

The government Melons has been at work for a few weeks now. There are many hot issues to be addressed, from the expensive bills to the funds of the Pnrr. The new Minister of Culture Gennaro intervenes on the latter Sangiuliano. “First of all – Sangiuliano explains to the Giornale – we have to spend the funds of the National Research Council well, which are a great opportunity. six billion to be used honestly, efficiently and quickly. In this difficult time, culture can be fuel in the engine of the country’s economy. And then there is a need for a reappropriation of the sense of national identity. Italians must be aware of theirs great story: the Greco-Roman world, the Renaissance, Humanism and even a Important twentieth century“.

“I – continues Sangiuliano al Giornale – will ask the Rai to do one fiction on the life of Indro Montanelli and on that of Oriana Fallaci. I think it is fair to tell the birth of the Journalwhen there was the left drift of the Corriere della Sera and Montanelli decided to Leave together with Bettiza, Dan Segre and all the big names who gathered around his newspaper, which became like the Voice of Prezzolini in the early twentieth century. “The new Minister of Culture also talks about his relationship with the undersecretary Sgarbi. “We are with him friends for thirty years and we never fought. I do not believe that there will be no problem between us. Morgan? To be the director of the department of a ministry, you need well-proven qualifications, there are bankruptcy mechanisms, there are pre-requisites that you must have and I don’t know if Morgan has them. But, for the rest, to be a consultant in the musical field, everything is possible… “.

Subscribe to the newsletter

