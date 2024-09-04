Boccia Case, Sangiuliano on Tg1: “Not a single public euro was spent on her”

After days of accusations and denials, the Minister of Culture Sangiuliano comes out and tells his truth about Boccia casehis close collaborator, in pole position for an appointment as “advisor for major events”. “I cannot be blackmailed. I have presented my resignation to the Prime Minister, who rejected them”, Sangiuliano told Tg1 Gian Marco Chiocci to explain the issue. The interview, about 15 minutes, is previewed during the 8pm edition and is broadcast in its entirety immediately after the news. Sangiuliano speaks 360 degrees, publicly confirms what he already said to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni yesterday in a private meeting at Palazzo Chigi.

“I categorically reaffirm that never a single euro from the ministry was spent on Dr. Boccia. I paid”, says Sangiuliano confirming, with documents in hand, that the ministry did not pay anything for travel and accommodation for the Campania entrepreneur who did not come into possession of any document on the security of the next G7 of Culture.

“Before the broadcast began, I let her access the my cell phone device with my bank and was able to see with his own eyes a train ticket to Milan, the flights to Taormina paid by me, with my credit card”, says Sangiuliano, turning to Chiocci and showing the credit card payment data. “Highly traceable – he adds -, they refer to my personal current account”.

For the minister no crimes were detected but only private matters. “The relationship with Dr. Boccia? I feel bad having to talk about it because it concerns my private sphere. A “a personal relationship, an emotional relationship”says Sangiuliano who, they say very emotional, offers his apologies to the people close to him involved, against their will, in this story.