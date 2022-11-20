“The continuous attacks and outrages that increasingly occur to the detriment of our artistic and cultural heritage require us to rethink and reinforce the levels of protection they are protected”. He declares it in a note Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, according to which “the senseless and gratuitous violence that targets the paintings, installations, works and structures of our museums and galleries prompts us to take immediate actionstarting from the covering with glass of all the paintings”.

“Considering the huge heritage to be protected, consequently the intervention will represent a considerable cost for the coffers of the ministry and of the entire nation and which, unfortunately, can only provide for an increase in the cost of the entrance ticket – Sangiuliano let it be known – Once again, the outrage of a violent few risks falling on the Italians and, in particular, on those who want to go and see a good exhibition”.