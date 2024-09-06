Sangiuliano Chaos, Who Benefits?

Cernobbio – There is a detail that is out of place and that continues not to add up in the affair between Maria Rosaria Boccia and Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano: Whose revelation was made via social media by the influencer? Who is proud to have opened tickets, confidential documents, telephone calls, confidential information?



The reasoning is simple: to the specific question of The Press on what future Boccia imagines after this fuss, she candidly responded that she expects “to continue doing what she has always done in the ministry”. But how? Working at the Ministry of Culture after having shown its most hidden sides?

Or hope to find a similar occupation in another node of power? But who would be willing to trust a person who has exposed all this and who has also used non-trivial technological means to expose the minister?

That’s why here in Cernobbio too one wonders whether Boccia had somehow received reassurance from someone else that, once the minister’s public and private vices had been exposed, he would have a new, comfortable position.

Maybe on TV? Or in some other prominent place. There is no other explanation for his strategy. It is difficult to believe that it could simply be the desire for revenge of a woman disappointed by the behavior of her beloved. Rumors are spreading, as are the questions: cui prodest?