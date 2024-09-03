Sangiuliano trembles, Boccia confirms everything: he had access to the G7 Culture documents

The case regarding the alleged appointment of the influencer as a consultant to the Ministry of Culture does not go away Mary Rosaria Boccia. The minister Sangiuliano he changed his story several times, but after several prompts he finally admitted: “True, I wanted her as a consultant“. This calls into question his position as minister once again and even – according to what Il Corriere della Sera has learned – the rumour is already beginning to circulate name of his possible substituteit’s about Alexander Giulicurrent president of the Maxxi Foundation. The time that Maria Rosaria Boccia publishes on social media documents relating to the organization of the G7 dedicated to Culture and the fate of Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano is once again in the balance. The minister had told his truth through an open letter: “I had matured the intention of conferring on Dr. Boccia the task, free of charge, of advisor to the minister for major events“.

Version – continues Il Corriere – which will also be repeated in the meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloniasked the leaders of Fratelli d’Italia, seeking protection. I wanted her as a free consultant and for Maria Rosaria Boccia “it is not never spent a single euro on a coffee“, the reassurances that Sangiuliano repeated to the Prime Minister. But this evidently is not enough to reassure the Minister of Culture. Sangiuliano assured the Prime Minister that Maria Rosaria Boccia had not never had access to any confidential documents. And with one click, in fact, she spreads them across her social media accounts. You can see two sheets of paper, some lines are covered in whiteout but the headers regarding the G7The “Sangiuliano case” is not closed.

On the movement of the Opening night of the G7 Culture in Pompeii a new detail emerges. Boccia – according to what Il Foglio has learned – would have worked to have the minister hand over Sangiuliano a 14,823 euro gold key. According to Il Foglio, it would be a question of a gift from the mayor to the minister.