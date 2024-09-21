The Carabinieri of the Investigative Nucleus of Romeon behalf of the Rome public prosecutor’s office, they searched the house of Maria Rosaria Boccia in relation to the investigation born from the complaint of the former minister Gennaro Sangiuliano. The military went to Pompeii where they acquired the woman’s cell phone and other computer media. The investigation is coordinated by the prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi and the deputy prosecutor Francesco Cascini.



Investigators also reportedly found smart glasses in the houseused in the past by Boccia to make a series of videos also inside the Chamber of Deputies. The confiscated material will now be analyzed by the Carabinieri who have received the delegation from the PMs of Piazzale Clodio. In the complaintbeing examined by Deputy Prosecutor Giulia Guccione, several crimes are alleged, including violation of privacy, injuries, private violence and the theft of the gold wedding ring of the former Minister of Culture.

From Naples, at the G7 press conference today, the Minister of Culture Alessandro Giuli wanted to underlineafter a question about the case, how «the world looks at us with great respectwith a pre-political attention completely indifferent to gossip. Our institutions were spoken of with great respect. We didn’t talk about gossip and we haven’t talked about the Sangiuliano case.” “Yesterday there was a huge round of applause when I remembered Giò giò – he added – and when I thanked Minister Sangiuliano and many of the foreign delegations applauded. I did not expect so much encouragement and wolf-begging but not so much on a personal level, never like today has Italy been at the center. After all, when it comes to culture, Italy starts with a gigantic credit towards anyone».