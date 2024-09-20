The Sangiuliano-Boccia Case: Between a Lost Government and an Opportunistic Opposition

A country is characterized as a free community when a majority, even if wrong in some respects, governs with honor over the common destiny, when an opposition opposes it with dignity, when a judiciary, independent of the first two, operates with far-sighted visions, when information is perceived as friendly support regardless of the political divisions, however necessary.

Of course, we are talking about Utopia, not about our daily life, we are talking about Ideal States and SocietiesOf Lao Tzuof the Republic of PlatoOf Christ, Thomas More with its Utopian inhabitants, of Bell, Erasmus of Rotterdam, Marx, Engels, Wall, Fly, Sack – Vanzetti and their will, of Gaber And De André: to continue would be equivalent to uselessness.

We have overdone it with philosophy, religion, politics, two unfortunates and two artists, not by chance intersecting opposing or divergent worldviews and conceptions of life, in all cases thinkers, from the 5th century BC to the contemporary age.

Already, thinkers, whose mere thought induces holistic sensations and reflections, far removed from our daily political dichotomies, accompanied by the decline of information and a judicial nihilism. Thinking about them should facilitate our intelligent willingness to interpret politics as dialectics, as criticism of the reasons of the counterparts, if you like as a capacity for cultural learning, openings that allow us who profess liberalism to bow before the clean anarchy of Nicholas Sacco And Bartholomew Vanzetti, to admire the last letter to his son Dante Sack And Joan Baez who sings their Ballad.

Far from the exhausting, often sterile, a-political, a-cultural, a-ideological oppositions, in short, the counterargument on everything and at the same time on nothing. Not without difficulty, we move From Utopia to Dystopiaembittered societies, in which, in the name of general interests and the common good, putting aside the extensive and captivating rhetorical arsenal, modest entities, these of interest, clash, armed with false do-goodism and true perfidy, for the control of the state machine and political localism.

The case of the minister is exemplary Sangiuliano born as a love story and developed as State Affairsoon, like that Dreyfus. In our opinion, a politician who does not feel or understand in the slightest that he is accompanied by a personality disturbed by an obsessive need to gain notoriety, can be considered as Unprepared?

Of course, twiceas a man and as a politician, for the first it is neither our competence nor our interest to enter into it. As a politician, a disaster for himself and for the government team, we are all free to go along with whoever we like but, equally, we are not free to involve semi-unknown people in activities in which we are responsible towards others and as in this case towards the nation.

The gullible man’s naivety then finds superb exaltation in the interview on Tg1 conducted by the director Chicks, of which we remember the insignificant conversation with Pope Francis to whom he asked, among other things, about Pelé and his young girlfriend. The interview with the minister, completely out of place, had the effect to transform a private matter into blatant gossip for the right and a tasty opportunity for the opposition.

A particular ordeal proposed in a time slot to listeners, presumably, interested in solid and rigorous information. Then we also understand the incessant loss of viewers for the Rai and Mediaset news programs; theIn fact, TG1, in the last few months alone, has lost hundreds of thousands of listeners and even more so TG2, which has suffered a 15% decrease. Are the results due to Telemeloni?

If this were the case, we would be at self-harm, which we also feel, but in the selection of Rai management capable of offering modest information, not beyond 15 minutes, occupying the remaining minutes with artists, gossip, sports and so on.

In fact, that interview triggered the media explosion of the minister’s acquaintance. National fame was achieved, after many sacrifices and deprivations, a great character has also penetrated the political debate keeping it on edge with allusions, imminent truths, certain guilt, political involvements, in short with the classic arsenal of those who have nothing to say but plenty to be admired. We stop here, not being interested in dwelling on nothing and, even more, not participating in the birth of a character in search of an author.

Possible birth around which politics and information have crowded. The first, in the majority version, with puerile and incoherent behaviors seemed to endorse a non-existent fearfulness, resignation of the minister, rejected and accepted, the hasty and furtive nomination of the successor who, beyond his cultural competences, is remembered for his participation in political programs, almost always monopoly of the opposition, for friendly leadership and participants, in which the new minister ended up having the function of a fig leaf. Then, for the Prime Minister, getting involved in a controversy with the unnamed did not benefit her status at all.

In other times the accident would not have had any damage to the political sphere but this was an opportunity to highlight the fragility of a ministerial college that sees widespread and significant critical issues within it. And here, the President’s responsibility is substantial in the choice of Ministers and therefore in the composition of her Council. The opposition was more cautious, quick to unload heavy responsibilities onto the minister, not least that of the risk that his companion may have come to know confidential documents and state secrets, relating to the G7 of culture scheduled in Naples on 20 and 21 September.

An attentive opposition, perhaps, has quickly realized the return to seriousness, reflecting on the G with the various subsequent numbers. These are, almost always, catwalks, in favor of the public and information. If there is something to decide, everything has already been prepared by the Sherpas, Then Let alone what state secrets there might be for a summit on culture.

Those who did not spare themselves in bringing to light even the darkness, in order to uncover the illicit acts, which must exist, of the resigning minister, were the information of every type and kind. Print, digital, radio and television, ad personam in public establishments and whatever else in order to fuel the formation of partisan groups.

The best was achieved by television channels, especially by LA7, beating competitors on the speed and quantity of information. In particular the two journalists of the program FLOODSeven before the minister’s resignation, interviewed his consultant for over an hour, carefully avoiding asking embarrassing questions such as the warning from the National Chamber of Fashion to the use of a trademark or the denials from the Federico II University of Naples about his teaching. Regardless of the positions of the Lady and the total absence of her Axiological Scale, our interest is in the two interviewers expressing happiness and satisfaction with what they were achieving, believing it scoop, perhaps comparable to that of the scandal Watergate.

They were sure that by digging deeper they would get to the heart of the matter, that is, the involvement of the Government. And so they went ahead with a friendly and saccharine attitude, with the commitment to put their answers in the interviewee’s mouth, to weave a predictable and cloying plot. This is not journalism, it is agitation, it is agitprop so popular in the last century. Not only this, it is also ridiculous as when, commenting on the same interview, the director of “Repubblica” praises the interviewee for her posturefor having expressed calm and professionalism, in short, to be a candidate in the world of communications. After so much praise, he could hire her as deputy at Repubblica considering that, after almost five years of her management, daily sales have dropped to less than 68 thousand.

For our calm consciences the path towards the future is tortuous, to be faced with difficulty also due to a lack of trust for many and towards many. It comforts usat least, having noted that popular opinion, that of the clubs and public transport, of the markets and the streets, with the unrivalled feeling of the people minute, he understood that the pigeon minister should have dodged the consultant seagull even before arrival of hawks and eagles.

*Director of Free Society