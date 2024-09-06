Sangiuliano resigns as Minister of Culture, Boccia’s interview on “In Onda” (La7)

While Sangiuliano, now former Minister of Culture, presented his resignation to Meloni, after days of denials about her possible exit, Maria Rosaria Boccia is a river in full flood. The Campania influencer, in an exclusive interview with Marianna Aprile and Luca Telese for the program “In Onda” on La7, she declared: “I am absolutely not happy with the Sangiuliano’s resignationis a competent person, he deserved that position”. “The minister’s apology? I want an apology from the man, for me and my family. The minister will then have to apologize to the government and to the Italian people, not to me. He is the one who put me in the public square, I was neither a political figure nor a showbiz personality: until 10 days ago nobody knew me and my life was fantastic”. A life that now, he says Bowl, “it’s not exactly simple.”

WATCH THE VIDEOS