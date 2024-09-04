He had made it clear that he had audio and documents that prove what he says and so it is. Last night, Maria Rosaria Boccia published on Instagram the letter of her appointment as “advisor to the minister for major events”.

Evidence of his direct relationship, regarding the appointment, with the cabinet of Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano.



The email is dated July 10 and comes from one of the officials of the Ministry’s cabinet. «Dear Dr. Boccia – it reads –. Following up on what was anticipated through the previous channels a little while ago, I am attaching my contact details and those of my colleague for any need linked to his appointment as advisor to the minister for “Major Events”».





It doesn’t end here. In addition to the letter of appointment Boccia also published an audio file with the recording of the phone call between her and the official which happened just a few minutes before. This is the confirmation that she used to record private conversationseven without the interlocutor’s knowledge.





And that’s still not enough. He also apparently shot videos inside the offices with a hidden camera in his glasses.. And now what will Minister Sangiuliano say? So far he has not denied the possibility of the nomination but explained that it had been blocked before the final signature, “conflicts of interest”. This is perhaps because the forty-one-year-old fashion entrepreneur from Pompei worked with various communication agencies and was close to some companies, some of which could have participated in the G7 of Culture to be held in Campania. But the published letter proves that the nomination took place.





In the publication of the recording of the telephone call Boccia tagged Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who yesterday he had accused of being a liar.