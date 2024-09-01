The press had anticipated the news in this morning’s edition and now Dagospia finds the smoking gun: it publishes, exclusively, theemail dated June 5th with which the superintendent of the archaeological park of Pompeii, Gabriel Zuchtriegel he also sends information on the G7 Culture to the phantom collaborator (it is not clear in what capacity) of Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano, Maria Rosaria Boccia.



The letter deals with sensitive issues such as the organization of the G7 of culture scheduled in Pompeii on September 20. Very sensitive topics, which also have to do with national security and that of other States, of which the minister’s closest advisors are informed.

The email is in fact intended for the diplomatic advisor Clemente Contestabile and the head of the secretariat of the minister Sangiuliano, Narda Frisoni; therefore to those responsible for the organizational and communication structures of the site, Maria Antonella Brunetto and Sara Daietti.

But in the end here it is the email address of the mythological Maria Rosaria Boccia appears. Reference is also made to inspections at the archaeological site where the very blonde forty-one year old accompanied the minister.

But this news doesn’t seem to upset fashion influencer and entrepreneur Maria Rosaria Boccia who simultaneously published a story on Instagram to contradict the Ministry of Culture which had denied, in his opinion, the inspection of Pompeii.