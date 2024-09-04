Sangiuliano, the hypothesis of a temporary trust. And a new assignment in Rai is being considered to relocate him

The case Sangiuliano it gets bigger and bigger, the further explanations requested by Prime Minister Giorgia Melons to the Minister of Culture regarding the alleged appointment of influencer Maria Rosaria as consultant Bowl they led the minister to expose himself. In the second conversation with the prime minister, Sangiuliano admitted: “This is a private matter“. His former undersecretary Vittorio Sgarbi he tried to explain the situation like this: “It’s not true – Sgarbi told La Repubblica – that the chief of staff blocked the nomination. Something private happened: the series of photos of Sangiuliano and Boccia created a private obstacle”. And he added: “The Chief of Staff didn’t tell him.could not have had doubts about the choice of the minister. It is not excluded that within the minister’s familya person, who could be his wife, told him: you can’t name this one. It’s a mess related to gossip, because there is no embezzlement or anything else. It’s a mess related to his sympathy, to the infatuation towards this woman“.

Meloni asked for further reassurances from Sangiuliano: “Swear to me – the Prime Minister is said to have said and La Repubblica reports it – that there is not a single public euro spent on her. Nor a confidential document in his possession. Swear to me. Make me understand that I can still trust him. Explain everything to me in detail. I’m only interested in this – said the prime minister – the rest doesn’t matter. It’s gossip”. And the former director of Tg2 did what he had to do: “I swear. No public money was spent on her. In Milan, Taormina, Polignano I always paid“. But a new detail emerges, Boccia – continues La Repubblica – in fact has in his phone recorded audio and video during meetings held at the ministry and outside. Some were done with the cell phone, others with the camera in glasses. As if she wanted to prepare a script.

Anger translates into a drastic solutiondeveloped together with the Prime Minister’s staff. They hypothesize a sort of trust in time: he will lead the G7 of Culture, then we will decide whether to kick him out. In the meantime – there are nineteen days left until the event – will have to report everything to the undersecretary Giovanbattista Fazzolari. A minister under tutelage, in fact. Or even just a way – according to what La Repubblica has learned – to gain time. But there’s more. Rai top management they are starting to discuss with Palazzo Chigi the possible return of Sangiuliano to the company: the former director of Tg2 is an employee of Viale Mazzini, if he loses the ministry he will go in some way reinstated with an appropriate role.