Sangiuliano, the secret folder with all the gaffes (but not his)

Gennaro Sangiulian he fell for it again, this time there gaffe regard Galileo Galilei. “Christopher Columbus – said the Minister of Culture – wanted to reach the Indies by circumnavigating the Earth on the basis of theories of Galileo Galilei“. But the scientist was born in Pisa on February 15, 1564, and the Genoese navigator began his first voyage in August 1492 and he died in 1506. The dates do not coincide and controversy has broken out over the minister, given that Sangiuliano is no stranger to these gaffes: come on unread books to the final of the Prize Witch to Times Square moved from New York to Londonuntil “Dante founder of right-wing thought“.

Sangiulian he admitted the mistake and a secret revealed. “I had in mind – said the minister and reported by La Repubblica – the cartographer’s papers Paolo dal Pozzo Toscanelli and by mistake I said Galileo. I apologize.” Then he adds: “I have a folder in which I collect all the gaffes of editorialists and commentators, from those who wrote “ha” without the “h” to those who defined Oslo as the capital of Sweden or “Three Dogs” staccato. The grillini attack mebut their leader With you at the Master in European Private Law at Sapienza he gave me one hundred cents with honors“.