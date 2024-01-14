Sangiovanni: “I disappeared because I felt empty”

Among the protagonists of Sanremo 2024, Sangiovanni returns to the music scene after a period of absence. The singer himself explains the reason for this pause in an interview withHandle.

The artist, who experienced a troubled love story that ended with the dancer of Friends Giulia Stabile reveals: “I missed my friends, I was neglecting who I am, I needed to return to a certain normality. I needed to go back to living the way I lived before despite knowing that it won't be anymore and so I disappeared for a while: I took some time to dedicate myself to my real life and not to the one on social media”.

“I want to experience the good things in life, my 21 years are not what they should be, I feel quite adult” added “Sangio”.

The singer, therefore, explains that in the last period: “I felt empty, I felt like I had nothing left to say because I hadn't lived. I felt indifferent to what was happening around me but I managed to get out of it.”

On the song that he will bring to Sanremo, entitled Finish me, Sangiovanni declares: “The song I bring means a lot to me. It feels good to sing this piece, I feel it as a need. Finiscimi doesn't talk about me specifically, but it is an invitation to the courage to change, to grow. To manage suffering, because even pain can be okay if you can still feel something. Finish me off in order to experience something intense.”