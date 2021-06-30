Saint John, the young singer of only 18 years out of the last edition of Friends who enjoys more success, he lets himself go in an interview with Tv Smiles and Songs in which he told the difficult period who lived in adolescence: “The school had become hell. One thing is when you come bullied from comrades, another thing is when i teachers they tell you: ‘You will never do anything in life ‘. I would lock myself in my room without friends, misunderstood “.

“I had major problems with anxiety and paranoia. I did psychotherapy and I have also took some medicines. But it wasn’t until I started writing that things really got better. You know those horror movies where there is a inner demon that makes you ugly? When my words ended on the notes of the telephone it was as if, for a while, I could free myself from them ”, continues Sangiovanni.

At Amici Sangiovanni fell in love with Giulia Stabile: “She it helps me a lot. Sometimes I look at her and say to her: ‘But how can you see the world like this?’. I’m learning, a few years late, to be the child I’ve never been“.

Read also: Sangiovanni di Amici insulted in the street because dressed in fuchsia: “Aren’t you ashamed?”. The reaction of the singer

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...