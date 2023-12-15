“Our National Health Service, like those of all countries in mature economies, is subjected to enormous pressure. Partnership and sharing of skills are the key to fully realizing its mission”. Thus Morena Sangiovanni, president of Boehringer Ingelheim Italia, spoke to Adnkronos Salute on the occasion of a conference on the 45 years of the NHS promoted and organized yesterday in Rome by the company in the monumental complex of Santo Spirito in Sassia. The third appointment of the 'Active Principles' cycle, a format created by Boehringer Ingelheim Italia to delve deeper into some fundamental themes related to healthcare.

“The growing need for health resulting from the aging of the population – underlines Sangiovanni – the need to keep up with continuous and very fast technological development, the growing scarcity of professionals among healthcare workers and, last but not least, the limited availability of resources , are evident to everyone. It is a complex system where healthcare workers, institutions, scientific societies, patient associations and companies intervene which, like ours, aim to bring innovation.” Therefore “we must join forces. There is an increasingly need to work together and above all for public-private partnership to try together to achieve the original mission of our NHS, so that in the next 45 years together we can achieve progress”.

“We – highlights the president – are a pharmaceutical company that operates in the human and animal health sectors. Our vocation is to bring innovation through the development and marketing of drugs that respond to unmet medical needs. We operate as part of a system that aims to bring a health offer that is fair and universal”.