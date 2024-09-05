Sangare: “While I was stabbing her, Sharon Verzeni shouted at me: ‘You’re a coward'”

Murder of Sharon Verzeni: the interrogation to validate the arrest of Moussa Sangare in front of the investigating judge Raffaella Mascarino and prosecutor Emanuele Marchisio. As Fanpage reports, Sangare explained: “I first crossed paths with the girl from the front.” Then he said he “followed her from behind.” The first blow was not fatal: Sharon tried to escape but was soon caught up with the man: “She screamed asking ‘why’, saying ‘you’re a coward, you’re a bastard’. Then I got back on the bike and quickly walked away.”

Sangare crossed paths with seven people before stabbing Sharon Verzeni

The facts occurred as known on the night between July 29 and 30 in Terno d’Isola. Sangare was arrested a month later for homicide aggravated by premeditation and futile motives. That night, Sangare left the house she occupied in Suisio with a kitchen knife. She got on her bike and crossed paths with seven people, all men, before Verzeni. Among them a couple of kidswhom he threatened with the knife before disappearing to look for another potential victim. Until the meeting with Sharon Verzeni at 00:50 in via Castegnate. The woman had gone out alone for a night walk. “I touched her on the shoulder with my left hand, she started shaking”, the 30-year-old continues in his story “I knew I wanted to stab her, if she had pushed me maybe I would have run away”. Before hitting her, he allegedly told her: “Sorry for what’s about to happen.” After the crime, the escape through the fields: “The next day we had a barbecue with friends.”

Codacons: “Investigate negligence and omissions of local authorities”

A few days ago it also emerged that the young man had attempted to harm his own sister. Sangare was in short a notoriously dangerous individual. So much so that now the investigators could reopen some cold cases occurred between the Bergamo and Milan areas, following the seriality trail. But no one intervened. For this reason, Codacons announced the request to the Bergamo Public Prosecutor’s Office to extend the investigations to the competent local authorities: “After the serious statements of Moussa Sangare’s sister, despite three complaints for violence and letters addressed to the mayor and social workers, no one has taken action to stop the abuse and help the young man to overcome his drug addiction”.

The note continues: “We want to understand if, in light of what was reported by the media, there were negligences and omissions on the part of local authorities that in some way contributed to the tragic death of Sharon Verzeni. It must be ascertained whether the local health authority, the municipal administration and other competent bodies were actually informed of the dangerousness of Sangare and what measures they adopted to protect the family and the community, and whether all the protocols provided for cases of reporting violence, abuse and drug addiction were followed”.